Massa recovers from Hungary illness

Felipe Massa looks to be on track for his return to action after the August break.

The Brazilian veteran sat out the Hungarian grand prix recently with an illness that caused dizziness.

But already last weekend, the 36-year-old posted on Instagram a photo of himself out running with his trainer.

And now, as Massa holidays in his native Sao Paulo, he has revealed he has been lapping at speed on the kart track at Interlagos.

"Great feeling getting back on track!" he said. "I feel good."

