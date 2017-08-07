AUGUST 7, 2017
Bottas has no plan B for 2018
Valtteri Bottas has admitted he does not have a 'plan B' in the event Mercedes does not re-sign him for 2018.
While the Finn only has a single-year contract at present, it is expected that the German team will agree a new deal with the 27-year-old by September.
Indeed, Bottas thinks he has performed well enough so far this year that he does not have to worry.
"I feel like I'm well inside the team and I've only had positive feedback, so I'm not too worried," he told Auto Bild.
"I am honestly not looking around for any other team," Bottas revealed. "I want to start a long relationship with Mercedes, so that has priority."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
2018 CONTRACT NOT NEWS TO ME SAYS MAGNUSSEN
BOTTAS HAS NO PLAN B FOR 2018
ENGINE BOOST HELPS MCLAREN RELATIONSHIP SAYS HONDA
FERRARI FORM BOOSTS MONZA TICKET SALES
WINNING RED BULL WILL END VERSTAPPEN RUMOURS SAYS HORNER
MCLAREN WANTS SAME DRIVERS IN 2018 SAYS NORRIS
CAREY WANTS TITLE SHOWDOWN IN ABU DHABI