AUGUST 7, 2017
Ferrari form boosts Monza ticket sales
Monza is enjoying boosted ticket sales as a direct result of Ferrari's better performance in 2017.
That is the claim of former F1 driver Ivan Capelli, who is now involved in organising the fabled Italian grand prix as the Milan automobile club chief.
After a ten-year title drought for Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel is leading the 2017 world championship.
"We have already sold 35 per cent more tickets than last year around this time," Capelli told the Dutch publication Formule 1. "We expect a full house."
He said Italian excitement about Ferrari's season and championship chances is palpable.
"No longer do you hear people talk only about football," said Capelli. "Formula one is the main discussion over cappuccino now.
"I really believe that Vettel can be world champion," he added.
