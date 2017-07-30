JULY 30, 2017
Sainz not commenting on Toro Rosso-Honda rumour
Carlos Sainz will not comment on rising speculation about a change of engine supplier for Toro Rosso.
Rumours suggest that after the Sauber-Honda split and continuing talk of a McLaren-Honda divorce, it could be the second Red Bull team that gets Japanese power for 2018.
"It is a rumour and so I will not comment," Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz told Marca.
"If it happens I will give my opinion without any problem."
Recently, there has been tension between the 22-year-old Spaniard and the Red Bull camp, after Sainz hinted that he might leave Toro Rosso at the end of the year.
"It was a strange moment," Sainz said, "and an episode of my career that I'm sure I will learn from.
"I still think a fourth year at Toro Rosso is not normal, but if it is the case, I do it with a smile on my face and regard it as a reward not punishment."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
SUNDAY PHOTOS
SUNDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
SUNDAY TEAM QUOTES
RACE RESULTS
FERRARI SIMPLY BETTER ON SLOW CIRCUITS SAYS WOLFF
ALONSO EYES MCLAREN ENGINE GIFT FOR 2018
SAINZ NOT COMMENTING ON TORO ROSSO-HONDA RUMOUR
FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE VETTEL-RAIKKONEN AT MONZA
MERCEDES EYES DI RESTA AS F1 RESERVE
RED BULL EYES INDEPENDENT ENGINE SUPPLIER FOR FUTURE
F1 DEFENDS EDITING NEGATIVE HALO COMMENTS
LECLERC EYES SAUBER MOVE FOR 2018
MERCEDES NOT DUMPING F1 FOR FORMULA E SAYS LAUDA