JULY 30, 2017
F1 defends editing negative Halo comments
F1 says cutting negative opinions about the 'Halo' safety concept from press conference footage was an "editorial decision".
In Thursday's FIA press conference in Hungary, drivers including Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen criticised the controversial forward protection system that is compulsory for 2018.
But only drivers with positive opinions were included in the official FOM video edit of the press conference.
Asked why that is the case, a spokesperson for Formula One Management told Bild newspaper it was an "editorial decision".
(GMM)
|Print News Story
SUNDAY PHOTOS
SUNDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
SUNDAY TEAM QUOTES
RACE RESULTS
FERRARI SIMPLY BETTER ON SLOW CIRCUITS SAYS WOLFF
ALONSO EYES MCLAREN ENGINE GIFT FOR 2018
SAINZ NOT COMMENTING ON TORO ROSSO-HONDA RUMOUR
FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE VETTEL-RAIKKONEN AT MONZA
MERCEDES EYES DI RESTA AS F1 RESERVE
RED BULL EYES INDEPENDENT ENGINE SUPPLIER FOR FUTURE
F1 DEFENDS EDITING NEGATIVE HALO COMMENTS
LECLERC EYES SAUBER MOVE FOR 2018
MERCEDES NOT DUMPING F1 FOR FORMULA E SAYS LAUDA