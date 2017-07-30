JULY 30, 2017
Leclerc eyes Sauber move for 2018
Charles Leclerc has admitted he is starting to look towards a possible move into F1 for 2018.
The 19-year-old from Monaco is currently dominating the Formula 2 series, and thanks to his ties to Ferrari is being linked with a move into F1 next year.
Some reports say a Haas or Sauber drive could be on the cards, but Leclerc said in Hungary that he is "calm" in the face of the speculation.
"In my career I have always taken it step by step, so now I am trying to win the Formula 2 title and then I would like to go to F1," he told Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper.
Asked if, as a F1 team boss, he would sign him up for 2018, Leclerc answered: "I would, because I feel ready.
"Would I be willing to wait another year? I would prefer no, because if I win the F2 championship I cannot defend the title, so waiting would not help me."
The Sauber rumours have taken a big step forward in recent days, with the Swiss team cancelling its 2018 Honda deal and signing up with Ferrari instead.
Leclerc said: "The big dream is to wear red and I hope that one day it will become reality. But I also think of everything, as long as it is F1."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
SUNDAY PHOTOS
SUNDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
SUNDAY TEAM QUOTES
RACE RESULTS
FERRARI SIMPLY BETTER ON SLOW CIRCUITS SAYS WOLFF
ALONSO EYES MCLAREN ENGINE GIFT FOR 2018
SAINZ NOT COMMENTING ON TORO ROSSO-HONDA RUMOUR
FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE VETTEL-RAIKKONEN AT MONZA
MERCEDES EYES DI RESTA AS F1 RESERVE
RED BULL EYES INDEPENDENT ENGINE SUPPLIER FOR FUTURE
F1 DEFENDS EDITING NEGATIVE HALO COMMENTS
LECLERC EYES SAUBER MOVE FOR 2018
MERCEDES NOT DUMPING F1 FOR FORMULA E SAYS LAUDA