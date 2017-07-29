JULY 29, 2017
Reserve driver Paul di Resta to replace Massa for Hungary
After feeling unwell and dizzy, and visiting the local hospital on Friday night, Felipe Massa drove in this morning's Free Practice 3. But after continuing to feel ill, the Brazilian driver has decided to sit out the rest of this weekend's Grand Prix, and will be replaced by Williams' reserve driver Paul di Resta for the race.
