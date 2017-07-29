JULY 29, 2017
Unwell Massa checked in Budapest hospital?
Felipe Massa was taken to hospital following Friday's practice sessions in Hungary.
Eight years ago, the Brazilian was left fighting for his life after being hit by a spring during qualifying at the same circuit near Budapest.
But this time, now as a Williams driver, Massa simply felt unwell after Friday's action.
"He was taken to the circuit medical centre and later transferred to hospital in the capital for checks," Brazil's Globo reported from Budapest.
The report said Massa felt dizzy and had a high temperature, "However it is not a serious situation and everything is fine with Felipe".
Globo said there is "no information" about Massa's further participation in the rest of the weekend in Hungary.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
SATURDAY PHOTOS
SATURDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
SATURDAY TEAM QUOTES
QUALIFYING RESULTS
RESERVE DRIVER PAUL DI RESTA TO REPLACE MASSA FOR HUNGARY
PRACTICE 3 REPORT - RED ALERT
PRACTICE 3 RESULTS
HAMILTON SAYS FERRARI MOVE UNLIKELY
MCLAREN HOPES FOR TORO ROSSO-HONDA DEAL?
SAUBER NOT RULING OUT FERRARI-LINKED DRIVER
WING CONTROVERSY STORM IN A TEACUP SAYS RED BULL
UNWELL MASSA CHECKED IN BUDAPEST HOSPITAL?
ALONSO ADMITS 2018 INDYCAR SWITCH POSSIBLE
PORSCHE NOT RULING OUT F1 MOVE