Ilmor, Porsche eye F1 for 2021

Cosworth, Porsche and now Ilmor are all eyeing a potential move into F1 after 2020.

2021 is when new, cheaper, simpler and louder engines make their debut at the conclusion of the controversial current 'power unit' era.

Cosworth has this week signalled its interest in re-joining the sport it was once synonymous with, and renowned F1 engine guru Mario Illien has now followed suit.

The Ilmor founder told Blick newspaper that a project for 2021 is possible "depending on the regulations, the cost and finding a partner".

As for Porsche, 2015 Le Mans winner Nico Hulkenberg said in Hungary that it's a shame the Volkswagen brand has decided to quit the top sports car category LMP1.

"They're probably looking for a new challenge now. It was only down to two manufacturers, so they probably need something new, something more challenging," said the German.

(GMM)