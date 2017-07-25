FIA gives green light for Kubica return

F1's governing body says it has no problem with Robert Kubica's impending return to the sport.

Amid intense speculation about the former race winner's potential return, Renault has now confirmed that 32-year-old Kubica will drive the 2017 car in the post-Hungarian GP test.

Bild newspaper says it is possible Kubica will replace Jolyon Palmer as soon as Spa after the August break, while even team boss Cyril Abiteboul admits the Budapest test is to see if Kubica can "return to competition in upcoming years".

However, there is no doubt that movement in the former BMW and Renault driver's right arm is severely limited in the wake of his 2011 horror rally crash.

But F1 race director Charlie Whiting said the path is clear for Kubica to return.

"Like any other driver, Robert has his A-license from the national association. The licensing also includes a medical check," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

Renault has adapted the steering wheel of Kubica's car to facilitate the changing of gears with his left hand only, but Whiting said there will be no dispensation from the mandatory cockpit exit test.

To be cleared to even test an F1 car, a driver must demonstrate that he can get out of the cockpit in an emergency in 5 seconds.

"There will not be any special regulations for Kubica," Whiting clarified.

(GMM)