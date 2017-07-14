JULY 14, 2017
Vettel plays down Silverstone engine boost
Sebastian Vettel has played down reports Ferrari will have a new engine specification this weekend at Silverstone.
Germany's Bild newspaper claims the championship leader's campaign will get a 15 horse power boost, but Vettel insisted: "I don't know if it will make a big difference.
"It was a planned change but it shouldn't change the hierarchy," he is also quoted by Italy's Mediaset.
And Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen added: "We should be strong here, but it's not a matter of the engine -- it's the overall package that makes the difference."
(GMM)
