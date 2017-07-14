JULY 14, 2017
Ferrari will decide future says Raikkonen
Kimi Raikkonen says Ferrari will decide his future in F1.
A year ago, the Maranello team extended the Finn's contract for another season, but now president Sergio Marchionne has admitted Ferrari is considering a change.
Raikkonen said: "The situation is the same as it was a year ago. You must ask Ferrari if you want to know more."
He also told the Finnish broadcaster C More: "Every year for the past ten years has been pretty much the same story.
"Of course, people make it a big issue but I'm not stressing about it. Life is more than just here and answering questions."
Raikkonen, 37, admitted that 2017 has not been a perfect season for him so far.
"I'm not happy about how some races have gone, but I cannot change it.
"I don't even know how many points I have, but in any case it's less than it should be. I know I have the speed, but sometimes it's not enough," he added.
(GMM)
