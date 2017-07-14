JULY 14, 2017
Wheel tether lands Toro Rosso in FIA trouble
Toro Rosso found itself in trouble with the FIA ahead of the British grand prix.
After Thursday scrutineering, Silverstone stewards took the unusual step of actually publishing a photo of the damaged and partially repaired 'tethers' designed to keep Carlos Sainz's wheels from detaching in a crash.
The FIA said Toro Rosso "refused to follow the instructions of the scrutineers", having "presented the car in an unsafe condition".
Reports suggested the Faenza based team was at risk of being excluded from the event at Silverstone, but the Times newspaper claimed Toro Rosso was "confident" that would not be the case.
Indeed, an FIA source told Auto Motor und Sport that the tether manufacturer backed Toro Rosso's explanation about the condition of the scrutineered tether.
(GMM)
