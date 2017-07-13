JULY 13, 2017
F1 on cusp of corruption scandal?
F1 could be on a cusp of a new corruption scandal.
Handelsblatt, a German business newspaper, claims the FIA "received millions from the race series' rights owner, the F1 Group".
"But for what?" the report added. "British investigators are now looking into it."
The newspaper said the mysterious payment was to the tune of $190 million.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
Stories:: JULY 13, 2017FERRARI CAN IMPROVE IN QUALIFYING SAYS VETTEL
ABSENT HAMILTON BOOED IN LONDON
F1 NOT RULING OUT LONDON GP
F1 ON CUSP OF CORRUPTION SCANDAL?
MAYOR NOT YET BACKING COPENHAGEN F1 PLANS
ALFA ROMEO MAY POWER HAAS IN F1?
PORSCHE TO MAKE F1 DECISION IN JULY?
BUEMI, KUBICA RUMOURS HEATING UP
NO VERSTAPPEN RELEASE FOR 100 MILLION SAYS MARKO
25 RACES NOT BAD FOR F1 STAFF SAYS BRAWN