F1 on cusp of corruption scandal?

F1 could be on a cusp of a new corruption scandal.

Handelsblatt, a German business newspaper, claims the FIA "received millions from the race series' rights owner, the F1 Group".

"But for what?" the report added. "British investigators are now looking into it."

The newspaper said the mysterious payment was to the tune of $190 million.

(GMM)