JULY 13, 2017
Mayor not yet backing Copenhagen F1 plans
Copenhagen is not yet backing plans for a F1 street race in the Danish capital.
We reported recently that Danish businessman Lars Seier Christensen met with F1 owner Liberty Media about a potential deal, with a circuit to be devised by Hermann Tilke.
However, Copenhagen's Lord Mayor Frank Jensen said: "We first must look at how a F1 race is run and how it will affect daily life in Copenhagen.
"This is necessary before we decide whether we - the municipality - can support the project," he told BT newspaper.
(GMM)
