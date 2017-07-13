JULY 13, 2017
Alfa Romeo may power Haas in F1?
Alfa Romeo could be ready to enter formula one.
Some time ago, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said the iconic Italian name "should be reiterated as a sports brand and consider the possibility to race in F1".
"How? Probably in collaboration with Ferrari," he added.
Now, Germany's Auto Bild reported rumours that Alfa Romeo could support the Ferrari 'B team' Haas next year.
Haas' "Ferrari customer engines would bear the Alfa name," the report speculated. "Ferrari could then place junior driver Antonio Giovinazzi at Haas."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
Stories:: JULY 13, 2017FERRARI CAN IMPROVE IN QUALIFYING SAYS VETTEL
ABSENT HAMILTON BOOED IN LONDON
F1 NOT RULING OUT LONDON GP
F1 ON CUSP OF CORRUPTION SCANDAL?
MAYOR NOT YET BACKING COPENHAGEN F1 PLANS
ALFA ROMEO MAY POWER HAAS IN F1?
PORSCHE TO MAKE F1 DECISION IN JULY?
BUEMI, KUBICA RUMOURS HEATING UP
NO VERSTAPPEN RELEASE FOR 100 MILLION SAYS MARKO
25 RACES NOT BAD FOR F1 STAFF SAYS BRAWN