F1 should add second China GP says Brown

F1 should look into adding a second grand prix in China.

That is the view of McLaren boss Zak Brown, as rumours swirl about China's growing influence in the sport.

There is speculation not one but two separate Chinese groups are looking at either starting a new team, significantly investing in one, or buying a major existing outfit.

It comes as the Financial Times reports that McLaren is entering the "junk bond market" to finance the buyout of former team supremo Ron Dennis' shareholding.

China.org.cn reported that F1 is also looking to "build strategic partnerships in China from 2018".

And now McLaren executive Brown wrote in Linkedin Pulse: "If you look at a truly massive Asian economy, China, I think there's definitely room within that marketplace for a second race."

(GMM)