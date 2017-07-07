JULY 7, 2017
F1 should add second China GP says Brown
F1 should look into adding a second grand prix in China.
That is the view of McLaren boss Zak Brown, as rumours swirl about China's growing influence in the sport.
There is speculation not one but two separate Chinese groups are looking at either starting a new team, significantly investing in one, or buying a major existing outfit.
It comes as the Financial Times reports that McLaren is entering the "junk bond market" to finance the buyout of former team supremo Ron Dennis' shareholding.
China.org.cn reported that F1 is also looking to "build strategic partnerships in China from 2018".
And now McLaren executive Brown wrote in Linkedin Pulse: "If you look at a truly massive Asian economy, China, I think there's definitely room within that marketplace for a second race."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
TODT HAS QUESTIONS TO ANSWER OVER VETTEL SAYS HAMILTON
NO BIG DIFFERENCE FROM NEW HONDA SAYS VANDOORNE
PEREZ CAREER IN NOW OR NEVER PHASE SAYS OCON
SILVERSTONE TO AXE BRITISH GP ON TUESDAY
MASSA HAS EYE ON KUBICA'S COMEBACK ATTEMPT
VETTEL DENIES OIL IN FUEL STORY HURT FERRARI
WILLIAMS DEFENDS STROLL'S PRIVATE TESTS
FERRARI NOT CONFIRMING ENGINE BOSS EXIT
WEHRLEIN ADMITS SAUBER ATMOSPHERE DIFFERENT
MASSA COULD STAY IN 2018 SAYS WILLIAMS
ALONSO DISMISSES VETTEL, HAMILTON COMMENTS
FAILURES NOT VERSTAPPEN'S FAULT SAYS RICCIARDO
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - THE FASTEST EVER
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS