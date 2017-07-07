JULY 7, 2017
Williams defends Stroll's private tests
The next steps in Lance Stroll's private test programme are not known.
This week, ex-Williams driver Jacques Villeneuve criticised his former team for organising private tests in a 2014 car for Stroll.
"It's not fair to the other drivers because he is the only one to have this privilege thanks to his money," said the 1997 world champion.
Indeed, 18-year-old Stroll's last test outing was in Austin just prior to his maiden podium in Baku.
When asked when the next test will take place, Williams deputy Claire Williams said: "We do not have detailed information about whether this private testing will continue."
Told that Williams should at least be more open about Stroll's programme, she added: "You mean we need to do these tests publicly and invite the fans?
"The purpose is just to familiarise with the track so there's nothing to see," said Williams.
When asked if he will get more private testing in the near future, Stroll said in Austria: "Actually I don't know, but I don't think so."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
TODT HAS QUESTIONS TO ANSWER OVER VETTEL SAYS HAMILTON
NO BIG DIFFERENCE FROM NEW HONDA SAYS VANDOORNE
PEREZ CAREER IN NOW OR NEVER PHASE SAYS OCON
SILVERSTONE TO AXE BRITISH GP ON TUESDAY
MASSA HAS EYE ON KUBICA'S COMEBACK ATTEMPT
VETTEL DENIES OIL IN FUEL STORY HURT FERRARI
WILLIAMS DEFENDS STROLL'S PRIVATE TESTS
FERRARI NOT CONFIRMING ENGINE BOSS EXIT
WEHRLEIN ADMITS SAUBER ATMOSPHERE DIFFERENT
MASSA COULD STAY IN 2018 SAYS WILLIAMS
ALONSO DISMISSES VETTEL, HAMILTON COMMENTS
FAILURES NOT VERSTAPPEN'S FAULT SAYS RICCIARDO
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - THE FASTEST EVER
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS