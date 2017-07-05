Sauber set to confirm Vasseur as boss

Sauber is set to announce Frederic Vasseur as its new team boss.

Just prior to the recent grand prix in Baku, the Swiss team's new owners suddenly ousted boss Monisha Kaltenborn.

And Vasseur, who this year has been running his Formula 2 team after leaving Renault at the end of last season, subsequently had talks with Sauber chairman Pascal Picci at Hinwil.

"We are in discussions with Vasseur, but nothing is official," Picci told Blick newspaper. "There are other candidates."

But Luis Vasconcelos, a respected F1 correspondent, now says the deal between Sauber and Frenchman Vasseur is done.

"Sauber is expected to make it public during the Austrian grand prix weekend," he wrote in the Finnish newspaper Turun Sanomat.

