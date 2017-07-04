Ocon moving on after Perez run-ins

Esteban Ocon has vowed to move on amid a controversial period in his relationship with Force India teammate Sergio Perez.

In Canada, Perez turned down a 'team order' to let his French teammate past, and then in Baku the pair argued after an on-track clash.

The pair were summoned to Silverstone afterwards for talks, but 20-year-old Ocon said the matter is now closed even though Perez was highly critical of the rookie.

"I don't want to comment on his words except to say it's always bad when contact is made between teammates," Ocon told Franceinfo radio.

"But I say it's necessary to focus on the future rather than the past. We have discussed everything so it will not happen again," he added.

However, Ocon clearly disagreed with Perez after Baku, posting on social media a video of the incident.

"I only did that because what was on TV was only the view from Sergio," he explained. "I just wanted everyone to see what had happened.

"I have talked with Sergio about it and the incident is now over. We are professionals, not amateurs who have a fight over it," Ocon said.

