Critic Villeneuve always negative says Stroll

Lance Stroll says he is not affected by the harsh criticism of his Canadian countryman Jacques Villeneuve.

Before Stroll's maiden points in Montreal and podium in Baku, 1997 world champion Villeneuve said the Williams driver's opening races of 2017 qualified him as one of the worst rookies in F1 history.

"I don't care what he says," the 18-year-old now tells La Presse.

"Jacques is always negative, finding things to say. Even with Vettel and Hamilton now, with him thinking what happened in Baku was ok when everyone else thinks the opposite.

"I prefer to concentrate on my business," the Williams driver added.

"He (Villeneuve) did not really encourage me last year when I won the F3 championship, and it was the same in the first races this year when I was having difficulty," said Stroll.

"So I was not surprised to hear his words. But the important thing is that I am happy, and the people around me are happy," he insisted.

(GMM)