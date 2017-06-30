JUNE 30, 2017
Perez to be latest F1 father
Sergio Perez is set to become the latest F1 father.
The news was reported by the newspaper Chancha, revealing that the Force India driver's girlfriend Carola is expected to give birth after the 2017 season.
"I never speak about my private life, but I am in the best moment of my life and happier than ever," said the Mexican. "It is a great blessing."
Other fathers on the current F1 grid are Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Romain Grosjean and Felipe Massa.
Sergio Perez is 27.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
Stories:: JUNE 30, 2017F1 STEWARD ADMITS VETTEL RACE BAN WAS POSSIBLE
JOS VERSTAPPEN SLAMS RED BULL BOSS HORNER
LAUDA SAYS MCLAREN-MERCEDES DEAL NOT DONE
HAMILTON WANTS NEW DEAL BEYOND 2018 SAYS LAUDA
MAGNUSSEN WELCOMES COPENHAGEN'S 2020 GP PROJECT
CRITIC VILLENEUVE ALWAYS NEGATIVE SAYS STROLL
PEREZ TO BE LATEST F1 FATHER