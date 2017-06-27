JUNE 27, 2017
Renault still interested in Sainz
Renault has admitted it still has "an eye" on Carlos Sainz.
Last year, the French works team made a move for the young Spaniard, but found him securely under contract to Toro Rosso and Red Bull.
In the meantime, 22-year-old Sainz has been linked with a potential move to McLaren for 2018.
But Renault is also still interested.
"Honestly, we do have an eye on him," team boss Cyril Abiteboul told Spain's Movistar broadcaster.
"I understand he has a long-term contract with Red Bull, but we have many conversations with them. We will see," the Frenchman added.
"He has a contract for next year, but I do not deny that we have an interest should he be available."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
RENAULT STILL INTERESTED IN SAINZ
RIO KEEN ON BRAZIL GP SWITCH
FORCE INDIA SAYS DRIVER CLASH UNACCEPTABLE
BOTTAS NOT WORRIED ABOUT MERCEDES FUTURE
HAAS BRAKE STRUGGLES UNACCEPTABLE SAYS GROSJEAN
VERSTAPPEN FACES FINE FOR SKIPPING MEDIA DUTIES
HONDA TO RUN NEW ENGINE IN AUSTRIA