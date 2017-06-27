Haas brake struggles unacceptable says Grosjean

Romain Grosjean left Baku furious that Haas is yet to get to the bottom of a recurring brake problem.

The Frenchman has bemoaned the American team's issues with brakes since its inception last year, but Azerbaijan was a particularly troubled race for the 31-year-old.

After the race, Haas' team statement said under Grosjean's name: "No post-race comments were made."

But France's Canal Plus quotes him as saying: "We didn't have the slightest hope of success the whole weekend.

"Now we need to ask ourselves questions and find answers," Grosjean added.

"It's unacceptable that in the course of the five weekend sessions, the same problem on one car cannot be solved.

"At one point I even had doubts about my own safety. The situation is simply dangerous," he insisted.

(GMM)