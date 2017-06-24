JUNE 24, 2017
Teams unhappy with Austin qualifying move
Team bosses are reportedly unhappy with a decision to tweak the weekend race schedule in Austin later this year.
Reports indicate qualifying for the US grand prix will be pushed back two hours in order to encourage both spectators and music fans to attend a Justin Timberlake concert.
"Some of the teams are not happy," claimed Austria's Osterreich newspaper.
A F1 spokesman said: "The intention is to provide a better and more inclusive fan experience across the grand prix weekend."
(GMM)
