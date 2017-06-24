Renault plays down Kubica rumours

Renault has played down swirling rumours about Robert Kubica.

Recently, the former BMW and Renault driver made his F1 test return after a six-year absence, demonstrating that he is able to run competitively with his arm injuries.

Now, the big rumour in Baku is that the Pole will drive in Friday practice at Monza later this year.

"No. Absolutely not," Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul said.

"I don't know where that came from but I can completely wipe it out," he added.

Abiteboul also denied reports that suggest Kubica is a candidate to replace struggling race driver Jolyon Palmer full-time some time after the summer break.

"I would like to make it clear that the question regarding Jo and the question regarding Robert are unconnected," said the Frenchman.

"We'll see. There is nothing else planned for (Kubica for) the time being, apart from a marketing event at Goodwood, where he will be driving the same (2012) car."

(GMM)