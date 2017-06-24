Brawn wants up to 13 teams in F1

Ross Brawn has admitted F1 would like more teams to enter the sport.

Recent rumours have suggested a prospective Chinese-backed team could be on the horizon, with FIA president Jean Todt saying a process could be launched to fill one or both of the current garage vacancies.

"Our goal is that in the future we have 12 or even 13 teams," new F1 sporting boss Brawn said.

"This can be achieved if we can adjust the economic model," he added.

Brawn is referring to the current, Bernie Ecclestone-devised income distribution system in F1, which prompted minnows Sauber and Force India to complain to the EU.

Brawn said: "The position of all the teams must be strengthened commercially. We want to achieve a more equitable distribution of income, although it won't be easy."

The current commercial contracts run until 2020.

(GMM)