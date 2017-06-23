JUNE 23, 2017
No contract news in Baku says Vettel
Sebastian Vettel has no news in Baku about his contractual situation with Ferrari.
The championship leader is out of contract at the end of the season, and most tip him to stay with the Italian team.
But Vettel said: "Normally, contracts begin on 1 January and end on 31 December.
"So probably the final date for a decision is 31 December," he smiled.
"I know I haven't answered your question, but it's a very intense phase of the season with a lot of races in a short period. Perhaps at the end of the summer there will be more time," Vettel added.
He suggested he is happy at Ferrari.
"We are working together very well, and slowly all the puzzle pieces are in the right place," said Vettel.
"I hope this is only the beginning and there is much more to come."
(GMM)
