JUNE 23, 2017
Bottas has earned Mercedes seat says Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says Valtteri Bottas has "earned his place" at Mercedes.
Team boss Toto Wolff has said that, while happy with the Finn, he is in no rush to extend Bottas' deal into 2018.
Bottas' teammate, Hamilton, said in Baku: "I honestly think he has earned his place with us.
"He's doing a great job and he's going to keep developing. He's in his first year and has already won a grand prix. I think there's much more to come, he just needs to get the right opportunity."
Hamilton has also said he is enjoying the atmosphere in the garage, following Nico Rosberg's retirement.
"His (Bottas') energy helps to create a great harmony in the team," said the Briton.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
FRIDAY PHOTOS
FRIDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
FRIDAY TEAM QUOTES
PRACTICE 2 RESULTS
NO PREFERENCE FOR PALMER REPLACEMENT SAYS HULKENBERG
NO CONTRACT NEWS IN BAKU SAYS VETTEL
BOTTAS HAS EARNED MERCEDES SEAT SAYS HAMILTON
ALONSO UNENTHUSED OVER HONDA UPGRADE
RICCIARDO DENIES LATEST FERRARI RUMOURS
MERCEDES HAS SOLVED TYRE TROUBLE SAYS HEMBERY
WILLIAMS RULES OUT HONDA SWITCH
KALTENBORN EXIT A SHAME SAYS WEHRLEIN
DRIVER ATMOSPHERE FINE AT FORCE INDIA
PRACTICE 1 REPORT - THE SECOND FIRST
PRACTICE 1 RESULTS
FOURTH YEAR AT TORO ROSSO DIFFICULT SAYS SAINZ
ALONSO WANTS SAFE F1 TEAM FOR 2018
FORCE INDIA NOT CONFIRMING AUER TEST RUMOURS
RENAULT HAS UPGRADE IN BAKU SAYS RICCIARDO
HAMILTON PLAYS DOWN F1 QUIT QUOTE