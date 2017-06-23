Force India not confirming Auer test rumours

Force India is not ready to confirm reports Gerhard Berger's nephew will test for the Silverstone based team in Hungary.

Amid the reports in the Austrian press, a spokesman for DTM frontrunner Lucas Auer this week would not confirm that the 22-year-old will test the pink car at the young driver test after Hungary.

Now, a Force India spokesman told APA news agency: "Until now, we have not announced anything.

"We confirm the driver lineup for the tests usually two weeks beforehand, so there will be no information until Silverstone," he added.

(GMM)