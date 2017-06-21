JUNE 21, 2017
Carey plays down 2018 triple header
Chase Carey has played down the 'triple header' that will take place in F1 next year.
On the bustling 21-race calendar for 2018, three events - France, Austria and Britain - will be held on subsequent weekends.
Carey, who has replaced Bernie Ecclestone as F1 CEO, said the back-to-back races are to avoid a clash with the World Cup final.
"It would have been difficult for promoters to have to compete with the final of a World Cup," he said.
"It's important to notice that all of the races of the three are in Europe. I think the calendar is well thought out," added Carey.
(GMM)
