JUNE 21, 2017
Carey confident all 21 races set for 2018
Chase Carey has played down speculation next year's 21-race calendar could actually drop to 19 grands prix.
Both China and the popular Singapore night race have been marked on the provisional 2018 schedule as "subject to commercial rights holder confirmation".
F1 CEO Carey said: "Our goal is to have the races in Shanghai and Singapore.
"We are negotiating new agreements that are not signed, but we have good communication and our expectation is that these races are on the calendar.
"We would not have put 21 races on the calendar if there are doubts, but the reality is that today we do not have agreements," the American added.
A spokesman for the Singapore grand prix confirmed that a decision about the 2018 street race "has not been reached".
(GMM)
|Print News Story
CAREY CONFIDENT ALL 21 RACES SET FOR 2018
NO HURRY TO SIGN NEW BOTTAS DEAL SAYS WOLFF
MCLAREN DEAL NOT MERCEDES PRIORITY SAYS WOLFF
HONDA NOT RULING OUT F1 HELP
HAMILTON COULD QUIT F1 AFTER 2017
RUSSIA GP DATE CHANGE DUE TO WORLD CUP
SAUBER NOT COMMENTING ON MCLAREN GEARBOX CLAIMS
MCLAREN EYEING SAINZ AS 2018 PLAN B?
PROST WELCOMES NEW F1 TEAM RUMOURS
BERGER'S NEPHEW TO MAKE F1 TEST DEBUT