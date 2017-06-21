McLaren deal not Mercedes priority says Wolff

Toto Wolff is still reluctant to talk about the possibility of Mercedes supplying customer engines to McLaren next year.

It is now very possible that McLaren and its hapless works supplier Honda will split, and Mercedes has been mentioned as the most likely alternative for the once-great British team.

But Mercedes chief Wolff is quoted by Spain's Marca sports newspaper: "If you are considering a new girlfriend, you first want the couple to divorce before jumping into bed.

"It's not our priority at the moment," he added.

"The most important thing is for Honda to improve, to continue in the sport and to have a good deal with its customers or teams. We do not want to interfere at this stage," said Wolff.

(GMM)