JUNE 21, 2017
McLaren deal not Mercedes priority says Wolff
Toto Wolff is still reluctant to talk about the possibility of Mercedes supplying customer engines to McLaren next year.
It is now very possible that McLaren and its hapless works supplier Honda will split, and Mercedes has been mentioned as the most likely alternative for the once-great British team.
But Mercedes chief Wolff is quoted by Spain's Marca sports newspaper: "If you are considering a new girlfriend, you first want the couple to divorce before jumping into bed.
"It's not our priority at the moment," he added.
"The most important thing is for Honda to improve, to continue in the sport and to have a good deal with its customers or teams. We do not want to interfere at this stage," said Wolff.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
CAREY CONFIDENT ALL 21 RACES SET FOR 2018
NO HURRY TO SIGN NEW BOTTAS DEAL SAYS WOLFF
MCLAREN DEAL NOT MERCEDES PRIORITY SAYS WOLFF
HONDA NOT RULING OUT F1 HELP
HAMILTON COULD QUIT F1 AFTER 2017
RUSSIA GP DATE CHANGE DUE TO WORLD CUP
SAUBER NOT COMMENTING ON MCLAREN GEARBOX CLAIMS
MCLAREN EYEING SAINZ AS 2018 PLAN B?
PROST WELCOMES NEW F1 TEAM RUMOURS
BERGER'S NEPHEW TO MAKE F1 TEST DEBUT