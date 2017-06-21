JUNE 21, 2017
Berger's nephew to make F1 test debut
Gerhard Berger's nephew is set to take a big leap forward in his ambitions to race in F1.
22-year-old Lucas Auer, whose mother is F1 legend Berger's sister Claudia, is a title contender in the German touring car series DTM this year, driving a Mercedes.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said Auer has "everything you need" for a career in F1.
And now, Germany's Auto Bild reports that Auer will make his F1 debut driving a Mercedes-powered Force India at the young driver test following the Hungarian grand prix.
Auer drives a pink-liveried Mercedes car in DTM, as it shares a main sponsor - Austrian water company BWT - with Force India.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
HONDA NOT RULING OUT F1 HELP
HAMILTON COULD QUIT F1 AFTER 2017
RUSSIA GP DATE CHANGE DUE TO WORLD CUP
SAUBER NOT COMMENTING ON MCLAREN GEARBOX CLAIMS
MCLAREN EYEING SAINZ AS 2018 PLAN B?
PROST WELCOMES NEW F1 TEAM RUMOURS
BERGER'S NEPHEW TO MAKE F1 TEST DEBUT