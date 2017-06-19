Whiting gives Imola F1 circuit approval

Imola remains on track for a future return to the F1 calendar.

Before current Italian GP host Monza's 2017 deal was signed last year, the now ousted F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone had admitted Imola was in the running to snatch the historic Italian GP.

Now, Italy's authoritative La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that following an inspection by F1 race director Charlie Whiting, Imola has been given the necessary FIA circuit approval to host grands prix in future.

"I hope that soon there is the confirmation by national authorities so that we can implement at Imola the promises made by the president of the Aci (Automobile Club d'Italia)," said Formula Imola chief Uberto Selvatico Estense.

(GMM)