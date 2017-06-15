JUNE 15, 2017
F1 to start testing Shield next month
F1's new 'Shield' concept will make its public debut earlier than expected.
Earlier, we reported that the FIA would begin testing the new head protection on F1 cars during free practice in Monza and Singapore, in September.
But it now emerges that the reportedly transparent cockpit-integrated device will actually now be tested for the first time at Silverstone, for practice ahead of July's British grand prix.
It is believed the first car to be fitted with the Shield will be the Ferrari, with other teams to follow in September.
The news follows a recent meeting between the teams and the FIA.
"There are a lot of question marks over it," admitted Force India's Andy Green. "There's a lot of work to do in the timeframe we have been given."
Red Bull's Paul Monaghan agreed: "We are going to be very tight to get this onto a car for 2018."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
PALMER UNDER PRESSURE TO DELIVER SAYS ABITEBOUL
MORE KUBICA TESTS POSSIBLE SAYS RENAULT
WOLFF BACKTRACKS AFTER ROSBERG RETURN COMMENTS
HONDA LAGGING BEHIND IN SIMULATION SAYS CUQUERELLA
BROADCASTER SAYS F1 HUMMING ONCE AGAIN
F1 WILL NEVER GO ALL-ELECTRIC SAYS TODT
FORCE INDIA CONSIDERS NAME CHANGE?
MERCEDES CLOSING UP ON FERRARI SAYS BOTTAS
RED BULL DRIVERS CANNOT END CONTRACTS SAYS MARKO