JUNE 11, 2017
Audi in F1 engine talks
Audi is no longer ruling out a future in formula one.
In past years, the VW brand has given a clearer 'No' to speculation it might launch a foray.
But recently, Lamborghini chief Stefano Domenicali has been representing Volkswagen and Audi at F1 meetings about the post-2020 engine regulations.
However, Audi motor sport chief Dieter Gass told Kolner Express newspaper that the VW diesel scandal complicates the situation.
"This is probably not the right moment," he admitted.
Nonetheless, Audi remains interested in the 2021 engine talks.
"All current and potential manufacturers were invited by the FIA and it is good that we are there," said Gass.
"Of course, Stefano knows the subject matter very well and keeps me informed of developments," he added.
(GMM)
