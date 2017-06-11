Red Bull can't write off 2017 car

Red Bull cannot simply write off 2017 in order to get ready for a full championship challenge in 2018.

That is the view of Max Verstappen, after Mercedes and Ferrari's engine advantage over Red Bull's Renault power became all too clear in Q3 in Montreal.

"As expected, they turned up the performance in the last qualifying segment," said Daniel Ricciardo. "We just can't do that."

"I think that extra power would even be scary for us," the Australian smiled, "but it would be a good problem to have."

Teammate Verstappen said he has heard Renault might be ready with an engine update for Baku, but it is not definite.

"It is what it is and I can't influence the situation," said the Dutchman.

"You can get upset, angry, but it doesn't solve anything. It's better to be optimistic and try to make the most of the situation."

So when asked if Red Bull might simply write off 2017 in order to start work on 2018 ahead of time, Verstappen answered: "The regulations are not changing much, so the more the team learns this year, the better it is for next year."

(GMM)