Magnussen caught out by Haas contract

Kevin Magnussen has admitted he was caught unawares by a hidden detail of his contract with Haas.

When the Ferrari-linked American team said recently it would give Antonio Giovinazzi seven Friday practice outings in 2017, it emerged that it will be Magnussen rather than Romain Grosjean making way on all but one occasion.

Magnussen is quoted by Speed Week: "I didn't know that my contract deviated from his (Grosjean's) on that point.

"I thought both would be the same, so when I was offered the contract I said 'No problem'.

"I think at his former team (Lotus) Romain had a bad experience because they shortened almost all of his Fridays. That is why, on this point, he was more attentive with the contract than I was," the Dane added.

"It's not an ideal situation," Magnussen continued, "but it doesn't bother me. I just have to make up for lost time."

(GMM)