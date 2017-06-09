JUNE 9, 2017
F1 set to confirm 2029 Montreal contract
Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has secured its place on the F1 calendar long into the future.
There was already a contract in place until 2025, but La Presse newspaper reports that the deal has now been extended until 2029, at a cost to the local governments of almost $100 million.
"The agreement will be publicly announced this weekend at the grand prix," the newspaper said.
Part of the agreement involves a $48 million pledge to build a new paddock complex ahead of the 2019 race.
Le Journal de Montreal reports that alongside the Canadian officials for the official contract announcement will be F1 chiefs Chase Charey, Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches.
(GMM)
