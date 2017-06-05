JUNE 5, 2017
Ferrari has better car says Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone thinks Ferrari could finally be on the road back to world championship victory in 2017.
Despite being ousted as chief executive, the former F1 supremo has attended four of the six grands prix so far this year, most recently in Monaco.
While in the Principality, he told Blick newspaper: "Ferrari now has the better car and is making a very strong impression.
"They need to be careful at Mercedes," the 86-year-old added.
And Ecclestone's friend and Backgammon buddy, Sebastian Vettel, is firmly leading the charge for the Maranello team.
"When Raikkonen led the race from Vettel, I immediately said to my guests 'The two Ferraris won't be in this order at the finish'. That much was clear," he said.
(GMM)
