JUNE 5, 2017
Less extreme T-wings from now says Force India
The 'T-wing' craze stepped into a higher gear recently in Monaco.
Although the unpopular, TV antennae-style airbox wings have been banned for 2018, the cars turned out for the Monaco grand prix with more extreme designs than ever.
Having argued against the 'T-wing' trend, Red Bull had a new double-decker version in Monaco, while Force India went one better with a triple-decker T-wing.
But Force India's technical boss Andy Green told Auto Motor und Sport: "The triple-decker is the maximum for us.
"We built it specifically for this race, although perhaps we'll use a variant of it in Singapore or Hungary. But on the other tracks, the T-wings will be smaller because they produce quite a lot of drag."
(GMM)
|Print News Story
MAGNUSSEN SITTING OUT SESSIONS DUE TO CONTRACT
RUSSIA WANTS LATER RACE DATE IN 2018
MONACO TO BUILD NEW F1 PITS FOR 2018
MALONE, MATESCHITZ IN SECRET F1 MEETING
FORCE INDIA ANGRY AFTER RACE NUMBER CONTROVERSY
STEWART TIPS VETTEL TO BEAT HAMILTON IN 2017
FERRARI HAS BETTER CAR SAYS ECCLESTONE
LESS EXTREME T-WINGS FROM NOW SAYS FORCE INDIA
ALONSO UNSURE OVER HONDA ENGINE UPGRADE