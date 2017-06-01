JUNE 1, 2017
No news after Wehrlein hospital scans
There is no news about the physical condition of Pascal Wehrlein.
After his bizarre half-roll into the Monaco barriers at Monaco following a clash with Jenson Button, the young German admitted he would need scans to get his neck and back checked.
Wehrlein had to miss races early this year after fracturing vertebrae in his spectacular 'race of champions' rollover crash.
As for the outcome of the new hospital scans, however, a Sauber spokesperson told DPA news agency: "There is currently nothing new (to say)."
(GMM)
