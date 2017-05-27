Magnussen not worried over court date

Kevin Magnussen sounds unconcerned about the prospect of heading to court next week.

Recently, we reported that the Haas driver's ousted former manager Dorte Riis Madsen is pursuing a claim against Magnussen for current and future earnings.

The Copenhagen proceedings are set to begin next week.

"I'm not thinking about it right now and I have nothing to say at this time," Magnussen told Ekstra Bladet newspaper in Monaco.

"I don't know much about the case but I will get more insight in the coming week. At the moment I don't even know if I have to show up," the 24-year-old said.

In the paddock itself, the Danish driver is quite popular.

"I'm a big fan of Kevin's," F1 veteran David Coulthard told the Danish broadcaster TV2.

"So far he's just found it difficult to show his talent, as he has either not been at the right team or not been with a team for long enough."

The small American team Haas appears happy with former McLaren driver Magnussen, who switched from Renault for 2017 and beyond.

"We are a small team and he is a driver that fits well with that," owner Gene Haas said in Monaco. "It seems that we are a good match.

"But I think both drivers are equal," the American billionaire added.

"Romain Grosjean has a very different driving style, but over a full season I think they are very evenly matched."

(GMM)