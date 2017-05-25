Stroll expects difficult first Monaco GP

Lance Stroll has entered Monaco expecting a tough weekend.

Already, the teenage rookie has struggled in 2017 and now insiders are predicting more trouble for Stroll on the famous but unforgiving streets.

Stroll, 18, told Canada's La Presse: "I do not want to be negative, but I expect a difficult weekend.

"This is my first race here, and this circuit does not favour our car."

(GMM)