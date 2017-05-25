MAY 25, 2017
Stroll expects difficult first Monaco GP
Lance Stroll has entered Monaco expecting a tough weekend.
Already, the teenage rookie has struggled in 2017 and now insiders are predicting more trouble for Stroll on the famous but unforgiving streets.
Stroll, 18, told Canada's La Presse: "I do not want to be negative, but I expect a difficult weekend.
"This is my first race here, and this circuit does not favour our car."
(GMM)
