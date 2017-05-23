Alonso not on Mercedes wish list says Lauda

Niki Lauda has dealt a blow to Fernando Alonso's chances of switching to Mercedes next year.

Earlier, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff said the Spaniard could not be ruled out for 2018, but pointed to Alonso's historically problematic character and past run-ins with Lewis Hamilton.

Alonso, 35, has said he might be on the move at the end of the year, as his three-year contract with struggling McLaren-Honda finally runs out.

But Mercedes team chairman Lauda told the Swiss newspaper Blick: "He (Alonso) is certainly not on our wish list.

"We are fully satisfied with Hamilton and Bottas. But as my partner Toto Wolff has said: never say never," the great Austrian added.

(GMM)