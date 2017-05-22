Lauda to watch Alonso's Indy 500 bid

Niki Lauda says he will be following every lap of Fernando Alonso's bid to win the Indy 500 on Sunday.

McLaren driver Alonso's shock Indy project has been controversial, as it means he must skip the prestigious Monaco grand prix.

But F1 legend Lauda said he admires the move.

"I am following Alonso's adventure closely," the Mercedes team chairman told Blick, a Swiss newspaper.

"A victory at Indy is for eternity. In my time, a team would never have allowed me to go there even though I had offers," Lauda, who drove for Ferrari and McLaren, added.

"Following the race on TV is a must for me," he added.

(GMM)