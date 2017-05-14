MAY 14, 2017
Vandoorne to tweak driving style says Boullier
Stoffel Vandoorne is working on tweaking his driving style to better adapt to formula one.
That is the claim of McLaren boss Eric Boullier, when asked by the Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure why rookie Vandoorne is usually outpaced by teammate Fernando Alonso in 2017.
"The reason is simple and Stoffel knows it very well," the Frenchman said.
"The problem for rookies from the junior categories is the braking. He is used to braking very late and entering the corners on the brakes, but F1 is different.
"He has to change his driving style, but I am sure it will come," Boullier added.
(GMM)
