MAY 14, 2017
Drivers pushing for hard tyre axe
F1 drivers will reportedly lobby official tyre supplier Pirelli to drop the hardest tyres from its 2017 compound range.
The Italian marque's hard compound selection for Barcelona has been controversial this weekend.
"Pirelli has been perhaps a little too conservative," said Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. "The tyres here are too hard."
Earlier, Pirelli explained that it elected to take harder tyres to the Spanish grand prix after seeing the downforce data about the teams' car upgrades.
Daniel Ricciardo said: "In the drivers' briefing we brought up the tyres because we would prefer not to have these hard tyres anymore -- at any track.
"We're supposed to use them in Silverstone but we're going to try to stop that," he is quoted by Speed Week.
(GMM)
|Print News Story
SUNDAY PRESS CONFERENCE
SUNDAY TEAM QUOTES
RACE RESULTS
FIA EXTENDS DRS ZONE IN BARCELONA
VANDOORNE TO TWEAK DRIVING STYLE SAYS BOULLIER
DRIVERS PUSHING FOR HARD TYRE AXE
LAUDA DENIES MERCEDES TO BAIL OUT HONDA
LAUDA SLAMS VETTEL SWITCH RUMOURS
VERSTAPPEN COMMITTED TO RED BULL CONTRACT
PETER SAUBER MAKES RARE F1 VISIT
RENAULT HINTS ALONSO RETURN NOT PRIORITY
NEWEY PENNED RED BULL BARCELONA UPGRADE
NINE OR TEN RACES TO KEEP ALONSO SAYS BROWN
NO INDY REGRET AMID BARCELONA BOOST SAYS ALONSO