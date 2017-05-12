Sainz admits eye on Red Bull move

Amid rumours Alonso, Vettel and Ricciardo could be on the move for 2018, Spanish 22-year-old Carlos Sainz could be a beneficiary of that reshuffle.

The Toro Rosso driver was almost poached by Renault this year, but Red Bull clung to his 2017 contract.

"For me it's positive if they don't want to let me go because it means they consider me," Sainz told the Spanish newspaper Diario Sport, referring to his bosses Helmut Marko and Christian Horner.

"I prefer not to talk about the future, but it's good to know that my bosses value me," he added.

The rumour in Barcelona is that Daniel Ricciardo might find his way out of his Red Bull contract for a switch to Ferrari, opening up a plum seat at the senior team.

"Obviously I don't say much but I always think these things in my head and yes, I would love to one day be fighting for victories with a team like Red Bull," said Sainz. "That is my goal."

(GMM)